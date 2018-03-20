Government, Cottage Emporium tie-up to develop philatelic products

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the Department of Posts has tied up with the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIC) to design and develop philatelic ancillary products based on the rich and varied themes of postage stamps.

"I feel that this partnership will provide opportunities for skilled artisans and master craftsmen to develop philatelic products. It will also be able to leverage vast intellectual property and rich cultural heritage of more than 150 years available through Indian Postage stamps, in propagating philately as a hobby amongst the masses," said Sinha.

The Minister spoke in New Delhi at an award ceremony to felicitate the students selected in the first edition of the Deen Dayal Sparsh (Scholarship for Promotion of Aptitude and Research in Stamps as a Hobby) Yojana 2017-18.

Sinha said the Department of Posts has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the World Wide Fund, India (WWF) with regard to the development of philately products based on the theme of conservation and preservation of the natural heritage.

"The partnership would help in promoting the causes of environment protection, wildlife conservation, and the fight against global climate change through the exciting world of philately and philatelic products," he said.

Sinha also called upon the Department of Posts to explore ways to generate revenue through philately -- the hobby of the collection and study of postage stamps -- as is the practice in many countries.

Under the Deen Dayal Sparsh Yojana, almost 20,000 students across the country participated, out of which 880 students were selected for the award of scholarship of Rs 6,000 per annum. Forty scholarships representing 10 students each from class six to nine were being given for each postal circle.

"In five months, 20,000 children were a part of this scheme, I hope that for the next time we keep a target of minimum one lakh children from the entire country," Sinha said.

In the same event, the Department of Posts released a commemorative postage stamp on the solar system, and "Special Cover" and "Special Cancellation" on renowned Scientist Stephen Hawking who passed away recently.

--IANS

ppg/and/bg