New Google feature to help Indian SMBs manage business online

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) In a bid to empower Indias small and medium business (SMB) communities, Google on Thursday launched a feature for "Google My Business" customers that allows owners to manage the business listings from a simple, easy-to-access dashboard within Google Search.

For this, owners are required to find their businesses on Google Search, complete and enhance listing, share photos and posts and see how many views they are receiving.

According to Google India, more than 80 per cent of people are searching the Internet to find local information.

"When people get to know your business, they are more likely to become customers and businesses with complete listings on Google are twice as likely to gain customer trust, 38 per cent more likely to attract in-store visits and 29 per cent more likely to see a purchase," Google India said in a statement.

An owner can find business on Google Search and click the edit button on a new menu above the search results.

The fields which can be edited will be highlighted where an owner can update information and upload photos directly.

--IANS

sku/na/bg