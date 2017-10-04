Google extends Bengali support to AdWords and AdSense

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) In a bid to help advertisers create relevant content in regional languages in India, Google India on Wednesday announced support of the Bengali language for Google AdWords and Google AdSense.

It will allow publishers and advertisers to reach a larger audience and target them with Bengali-language search and display ads.

In addition, content creators who have websites and blogs in Bengali will be able to monetise their content and woo advertisers from across the globe.

"With the availability of Hindi and today's launch of Bengali language capabilities, we are working hard to ensure that digital advertising is keeping up with the needs of an evolving Internet audience," said Shalini Girish, Director, Google Marketing Solutions, Google India, in a statement.

Earlier this year, Google had added support for voice search in eight Indian languages besides Hindi, including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The company had also added several regional languages support for Google Translate.

--IANS

