Goldstone Infra's electric bus starts plying in Himachal

Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Goldstone Infratech Ltd on Friday announced that its zero-emission electric bus has started running in Himachal Pradesh.

The Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation is operating the bus on the Kulu-Manali-Rohtang Pass route.

The 25+1 seater Goldstone eBuzz K7 was flagged off by the state's Transport Minister G.S. Bali.

"Made in the country by Goldstone Infratech, the bus has been certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), after extensive testing at the parts and vehicle level," the company said in a statement here.

The bus has completed trials at a steep gradient and at an altitude of over 13,000 feet for the first time in the country.

These electric buses are manufactured in a tie-up with the BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd -- the world's largest electric vehicle company. Each bus can run over 200 km in a single charge and can be recharged in less than 4 hours due to its fast charging technology.

These buses use lithium iron phosphate battery which ensures longer lifetime, better power density and is safe due to chemical and thermal stability.

"We are sure these electric buses, which have started serving the passengers on the Kullu-Manali-Rohtang Pass route at such a high altitude, will become a benchmark for every state transport undertaking.

"This will surely augment faster adoption of much needed electric public transport system in the country and further support the cause of environment protection," said Anand Swaroop, Chief Operating Officer, Goldstone Infratech.

Last month, the 12-meter low-floor AC electric bus from Goldstone-BYD successfully completed the trials with the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking. In addition to this, Goldstone-BYD conducted successful trials of its electric buses in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Rajkot.

The company would be supplying 25 electric buses to the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation. The company has also received orders for six electric buses from BrihanMumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST).

--IANS

ms/nir/bg