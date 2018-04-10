GoDaddy surpasses 1 million customers in India

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Global web-hosting and Cloud company GoDaddy on Tuesday announced it has surpassed one million customers in India, helping them start and grow online.

GoDaddy also continues to grow .IN market share. According to the .IN Registry, GoDaddy now has 40 per cent market share for all .IN domains in India.

"We expect one-third of Indian small businesses to be online by 2022 and we aspire for GoDaddy to play a major role in helping these businesses bring their ideas online," Nikhil Arora, Vice President and Managing Director, India, GoDaddy, said in a statement.

GoDaddy has 80 per cent aided brand awareness in the country.

With over 70 per cent of SMBs coming from India's Tier 2 regions, GoDaddy -- together with its partner and reseller network -- is also working to help bring Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities online.

With more than 17 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy has more than 75 million domain names under management.

--IANS

na/mr