GMR Infrastructure to acquire 11% stake in GHIAL

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) GMR Infrastructure on Friday said that it will acquire 11 per cent stake in GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), subject to "standard approvals".

According to the company, its subsidiary company GMR Airports on Friday entered into an agreement to acquire 4.15 crore shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 11 per cent equity stake in GHIAL collectively from Malaysian Airports Holding Berhard and its subsidiary MAHB (Mauritius).

GHIAL is a joint venture company promoted by the GMR Group in partnership with India and Telangana governments and Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad.

The company was incorporated to design, finance, build, operate and maintain the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

