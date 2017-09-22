'Global investors evince interest in DMIC's industrial smart cities'

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The government on Friday said that investors and business houses from around the world have expressed interest in investing in the industrial smart cities that are being developed under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project.

According to DMICDC (Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation) Chairman Ramesh Abhishek, the company has made "remarkable progress" in the last year as India has reinforced its status as a sought after global investment destination.

"With the finalisation of land allotment policy in all the four smart industrial city projects, parcels are ready for allotment to anchor tenants. Trunk infrastructure facilities tied at plot levels are being rapidly developed and various corporates and business houses from different parts of the world have expressed avid interest in the project," Abhishek told shareholders during the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held on Thursday.

"Many overseas entities have also desired to partner us in this path-breaking initiative as developers, consultants and PPP concessionaires."

The DMIC is a mega infrastructure programme aimed to develop new industrial cities as "Smart Cities" and converging next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

The objective behind the project is to expand India's manufacturing and services base and develop DMIC as a "Global Manufacturing and Trading Hub". It will leverage the "High Speed - High Capacity" connectivity backbone provided by the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

--IANS

rv/bg