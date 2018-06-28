Global cues supress equity indices; Sensex down over 150 points

Mumbai, June 28 (IANS) Subdued global markets and a weak Indian rupee pulled the domestic equity indices lower on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex losing over 150 points.

Globally, investor sentiments were weighed down by the ongoing trade war concerns among major economies.

In the domestic indices, heavy selling pressure was witnessed on consumer durables, oil and gas, auto and banking stocks during the day.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,589.10 points, down 82.30 points or 0.77 per cent from the previous close of 10,671.40 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,207.19 points, closed at 35,037.64 points (3.30 p.m.) -- down 179.47 points or 0.51 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,217.11 points.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,282.40 and a low of 34,937.15 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,800 declines and 818 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys whereas ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Coal India, Tata Motors (DVR) and Bajaj Auto were the major losers.

On the NSE, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and M&M were the highest gainers while Tech Mahindra, Hindustan Petroleum and Titan the most.

