Global cues subdue Indian equity indices

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices provisionally closed with marginal losses on Wednesday, tracking weakness in the global markets.

According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in capital goods, consumer durables and healthcare stocks.

The indices, however, trimmed major losses made in the afternoon session to end the day's trade on flat-to-negative note.

At 3.30 p.m, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 34,876.13 points, provisionally closed at 34,906.11 points -- lower 43.13 points or 0.12 per cent from its previous close of 34,949.24 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,017.45 points and a low of 34,735.11 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,479 declines against 1,213 advances during the day.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,614.35 points (3.30 p.m) -- down 18.95 points or 0.18 per cent from the previous close of 10,633.30 points.

The major gainers on the BSE were Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Coal India, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever, while Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were M&M, Bajaj Finance and Coal India and the major losers were Hidustan Petroleum, Hindalco Industries and Grasim Industries.

--IANS

rrb/nir