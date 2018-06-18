Global cues subdue equity indices; metal stocks fall

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Weak international markets and concerns of a resurgent global trade war depressed the key Indian equity indices on Monday.

According to market analysts, heavy selling was witnessed in the metal, consumer durables and IT stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,799.85 points, down 17.85 points or 0.17 per cent from the previous close of 10,817.70 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,698.43 points, closed at 35,548.26 points (3.30 p.m.) -- down 73.88 points or 0.21 per cent from its previous session's close of 35,622.14 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,721.55 points and a low of 35,518.73 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,709 declines and 934 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Tata Motors (DVR), Bajaj Auto and Maruti Suzuki whereas Vedanta, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and Axis Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corp and ICICI Bank were the highest gainers while, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Vedanta lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/him/vm