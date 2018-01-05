Global cues push equity indices to new high levels

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 continued with gains for the second consecutive trade session to close at new high levels riding on positive global cues, along with inflow of foreign funds and healthy buying in consumer durables, banking and auto stocks.

On a closing basis, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 54.05 points or 0.51 per cent to a new high of 10,558.85 points, after it touched a fresh intra-day high level of 10,566.10 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE too scaled a new intra-day high of 34,188.85 points.

The Sensex closed at a fresh high of 34,153.85 points -- up 184.21 points or 0.54 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The BSE market breadth was bullish as 1,702 stocks advanced as compared to 1,235 declines.

"Nifty touched record highs in intra day trade. The rally came on the back of positive global cues," Deepak Jasani, Head, Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.

According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, positive US jobs data fuelled optimism in the global markets, which had a rub effect in the domestic market.

"Additionally, clarity regarding the time frame of PSUBs (state-run banks) capital infusion provided positive vibes in the domestic market. The broad market was very buoyant seeing healthy buying in mid-cap and small-caps," added Nair.

The S&P BSE mid-cap index closed higher by 0.69 per cent and the small-cap index by 0.97 per cent.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee strengthened by three paise to close at 63.37 against the US dollar from its previous close at 63.40.

Provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors purchased scrips worth Rs 581.43 crore and domestic institutional investors worth Rs 243.13 crore.

"Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in early Friday trade, mirroring the gains in world equities. Investors now awaited December quarter earnings and upcoming Union Budget for further cues," Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer of Tradebulls, told IANS.

"Cement companies were trading higher for the second straight day on expectation of increase in demand on the back of pick up in the affordable and rural housing segments," Desai added.

Sectorwise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index edged higher by 292.26 points, followed by auto index by 159.65 points and banking index by 159.40 points.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE oil and gas index declined by 63.33 points and energy index slipped by mere 0.32 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Friday were: Yes Bank, up 5.03 per cent at Rs 333.05; Adani Ports, up 3.71 per cent at Rs 424.45; Bharti Airtel, up 3.36 per cent at Rs 540; IndusInd Bank, up 3.17 per cent at Rs 1,698.50; and Dr Reddy's Lab, up 2.40 per cent at Rs 2,467.35.

Major Sensex losers were: ONGC, down 0.83 per cent at Rs 197.70; ICICI Bank, down 0.70 per cent at Rs 312.60; State Bank of India, down 0.60 per cent at Rs 306.20; Wipro, down 0.56 per cent at Rs 309.75; and Sun Pharma, down 0.39 per cent at Rs 578.75.

