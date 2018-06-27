Global cues pull equity indices lower; Nifty50 loses nearly 100 points

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Negative global cues, including rise in crude oil prices and escalating trade war concerns, pulled the key Indian equity indices deep into the red on Wednesday, with the broad Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) losing nearly 100 points.

Major global indices traded in the negative territory during the day.

In the domestic market, analysts said, oil and gas, capital goods, auto and banking stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure.

At 3.30 p.m, the NSE Nifty50 provisionally closed at 10,671.40 points, down 97.75 points or 0.91 per cent from the previous close of 10,769.15 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,543.89 points, closed at 35,217.11 points (3.30 p.m.) -- down 272.93 points or 0.77 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,490.04 points.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,618.85 and a low of 35,154.21 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 2,191 declines and 489 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and Coal India, while Larsen and Toubro, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors (DVR), State Bank of India and Tata Motors were the major losers.

On the NSE, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Infratel and HCL Technologies were the highest gainers, while BPCL, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corp lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/nir