Global cues, profit booking subdue equity indices

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices provisionally closed in the red on Thursday as weak global indices and profit booking dented investors sentiments.

The slide in key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- snapped their three-day gaining streak after the US Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark interest rates.

According to market observers, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the IT, consumer durables and capital goods stocks.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,808.05 points -- down by 48.65 points or 0.45 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,856.70 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 35,743.10 points ended in the red. It closed at 35,599.82 points (3.30 p.m.) -- lower by 139.34 points or 0.39 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,739.16 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,749.88 points and a low of 35,488.55 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,395 declines against 1,232 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's Lab and Reliance Industries whereas ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Adani Ports, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, Lupin, Sun Pharma and HCL Technologies were the highest gainers while Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and TCS lost the most.

--IANS

rrb-rv/vm