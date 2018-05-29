Global cues, profit booking depress equity indices

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Broadly negative global cues, along with persistent selling by foreign investors and profit booking subdued the Indian equity indices on Tuesday.

According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed on banking, consumer durables and healthcare indices.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,633.30 points -- down by 55.35 points or 0.52 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,688.65 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 35,213.14 points, closed at 34,949.24 points (3.30 p.m.) -- lower by 216.24 points or 0.61 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,165.48 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,234.14 points and a low of 34,922.18 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was slightly tilted towards the bears with 1,445 declines against 1,235 advances.

The major gainers on the BSE were Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Hero MotoCorp while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were M&M, Gail and HCL Technologies. The major losers were ICICI Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finserv.

--IANS

rrb-rv/vm