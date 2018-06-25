Global cues depress equity indices, Sensex ends 200 points lower

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Weak global cues pulled the key Indian equity indices lower on Monday, with the benchmark BSE Sensex falling over 200 points.

According to analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the auto, banking and capital goods stocks.

Globally, stock markets slumped due to the escalating trade war concerns.

In the domestic market, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,762.45 points (3.30 p.m.), down 59.40 points or 0.55 per cent from the previous close of 10,821.85 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensex of the BSE, which had opened at 35,783.75 points, closed at 35,470.35 points (3.30 p.m.) -- down 219.25 points or 0.61 per cent from its previous session's close of 35,689.60 points.

The Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,806.97 points and a low of 35,430.11. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,733 declines and 855 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Infoys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank whereas Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Larsen and Toubro were the major losers.

On the NSE, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement were the highest gainers while Tata Motors, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr