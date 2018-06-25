Global cues depress equity indices; auto stocks fall

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Decline in international markets and rising global trade tensions subdued the key Indian equity indices on Monday afternoon.

According to analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the auto, oil and gas and banking stocks.

At 12.46 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,799.80 points, down 22.05 points or 0.20 per cent from the previous close of 10,821.85 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,783.75 points, traded at 35,607.21 points (12.48 p.m.) -- down 82.39 points or 0.23 per cent from its previous session's close of 35,689.60 points.

The Sensex has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,806.97 points and a low of 35,584.24. The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,333 declines and 1,013 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd bank whereas Tata Motors (DVR), Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Coal India and Power Grid were the major losers.

On the NSE, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and Ultratech Cement were the highest gainers while Tata Motors, BPCL and Hindustan Petroleum lost the most.

