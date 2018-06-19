GCX announces India Landing; completion of India data centre

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), on Tuesday announced new milestones in its 'Cloud & Fiber' initiative, with the confirmation of its India Landing and completion of IDC-5, India's largest data centre, in preparation for the new Eagle Subsea Network, which is on target to land in India in 2020.

GCX is a subsidiary of Reliance Communications (RCOM).

"When Eagle lands in two years, it will be connected to the world's largest cloud operators inside India's newest and largest data center," said Bill Barney, CEO of RCOM, and Chairman and CEO of GCX.

"We are delighted to have completed IDC-5 in time to make it an anchor on the world's 'Cloud & Fiber initiative' which will play a pivotal role in the hyper growth of technology expansion across the Emerging Markets Corridor," he added.

The new IDC-5 Data Center, located at Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) in Mumbai, has the capacity of 40MW over its almost 450,000 square feet built-up area and 6,000-rack capacity.

IDC-5 is a Green Data Center and IGBC pre-certified for Gold rating. With a best-inclass design, IDC-5 has a separate utility block for high-voltage equipment and DG sets. It is a purpose-built facility with robust floor loading of 1,200 Kg/Sq m and designed for Earthquake Seismic Zone 4, a company statement said.

"India has a key strategic location in the global submarine cable network. New cables extending to the East and West from India will help to accommodate surging capacity demand and enhance network resiliency," said Alan Mauldin, Research Director, TeleGeography.

"Demand for international bandwidth between Europe and Asia is expected to increase nearly 9-fold between 2017 and 2023 and bandwidth linking Europe to the Middle East is forecasted to increase seven-fold during the same period," Mauldin added.

The Eagle express cable system, when it lands in Mumbai, will drive 120Tbps of capacity towards Hong Kong and 120Tbps towards Europe. The new network will be based on state-ofthe-art 100G technology using next generation Coherent Submarine Fiber.

The company plans to announce the Hong Kong and European landing points in the next 60 to 90 days.

Eagle will be the fastest Mumbai to Hong Kong route, avoiding the outage-prone Malacca Strait. In addition, Eagle will also be the fastest submarine route between India and key technology centers across the Middle East and Europe, the statement said.

The Eagle cable system will create a NextGeneration IP and Cloud environment across the Emerging Markets Corridor into GCX's Cloud ecosystem, connecting data centers and economies along the route to its India hub, it added.

