'Gagan' equipment made mandatory for aircraft registration

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Civil aviation regulator has made it mandatory for aircraft to have "GAGAN" satellite-based navigation system for registration in India from January 1, 2019.

According to a public notice issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on its website on Friday, the launch of "GAGAN" has made India the only fourth country in the world to have a satellite-based navigation system technology.

"However, most aircraft currently registered in India are not equipped to utilise this technology... all the aircraft being imported for registration on or after January 1, 2019 shall be required to be suitably equipped with GAGAN equipment," the notice dated August 23 read.

--IANS

rv/ahm/