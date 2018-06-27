Fujifilm India launches new analog instant camera

New Delhi, June 27 (IANS) Fujifilm India on Wednesday launched a new analog instant camera "instax SQUARE SQ6" for Rs 9,999.

The camera that comes in three colour variations is compatible with square format films, allowing users to enjoy on-the-spot photo printing.

"The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever-changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement their needs," Haruto Iwata, Managing Director, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd., said in a statement.

The camera has three modes -- Double Exposure Mode, Macro Mode, Landscape Mode.

One feature called automatic exposure adjustment gets activated when the shutter button is pressed.

It detects the ambient brightness and adjusts to provide the optimum shutter speed and flash light intensity.

Even in a dark room, subjects and the background can be shot vividly and clearly, the company said.

