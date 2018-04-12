French TV maker Thomson launches smart TVs on Flipkart

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) French consumer brand Thomson on Thursday said it has launched a range of smart televisions (TVs) here in collaboration with the trade section of the Embassy of France -- Business France.

According to the French brand, the smart TVs launched will be exclusively available on e-commerce platform Flipkart starting on Friday.

"In an exclusive licensing agreement with SPPL (Super Plastronics), the brand unveiled its 43 UHD (ultra-high-definition) 4K, 40 smart and 32 smart TVs, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart, starting April 13," the company said in a statement.

The Thomson brand is owned by Technicolor SA, France.

"Technicolor, owner of Thomson brand, is very proud to sign a long-term license with SPPL as a strategic partner to develop Thomson's presence in India," said Claire Villeneuve, Head, Intellectual Property and Licensing, Technicolor, France.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL -- the Indian Brand Licensee for Thomson -- said: "We are delighted to partner with a leading and historic global brand like Thomson. It is SPPL's endeavour and commitment to promote 'Make in India', generate employment and contribute to the Indian economy."

"With the launch we aim to capture 6-7 per cent of the total TV market share and make Thomson number one online smart TV brand in India. We have already planned to put one more manufacturing line of Led TV by next-quarter in order to offer Indian consumer products that are at par with global Standards...," he added.

The statement said the Thomson 43 UHD 4K Smart TVs come with default APK Gmail, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Netflix and runs on Android 4.4.4.0 and Aptoide with the feature to download any app.

"Replicating our strategy for smartphones, this launch marries well into our commitment of driving innovation in the market while we continue to be India's most trusted destination for TVs," said Sandeep Karwa, Head of TV and large appliance, Flipkart.

