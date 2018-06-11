Fortis Board defers approval of earning results for Q4, FY18

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Fortis Healthcare's Board has deferred the approval of the quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018 till June 25, 2018.

According to a BSE filing on Monday, the company said that the delay has occurred as the Board will first consider the findings of an internal investigation conducted by "Luthra & Luthra Law Offices" on its financial accounts.

"The internal investigation conducted by Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, as initiated by the Audit and Risk Management Committee, has been completed and their report was made available on June 8, 2018," the filing said.

"The same was duly placed before the Audit and Risk Management Committee and the Board at their meetings held today. The report has been shared with the statutory auditors and is being submitted to SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) and SFIO (Serious Fraud Investigation Office) forthwith."

