Formula One Case Study: How Microsoft Helped Boost Renault Sport F1 Team’s Prowess

Renault Sports CIO Pierre d'Imbleval shares why their race to the podium needed a pit stop to be on-board Microsoft Cloud first to ensure performance, agility and of course, SPEED.

From the old-school way of shipping physical servers for all races to almost developing parts in its factories real-time during an on-going race, it has been quite a digital transformation for the present day Renault Sport Formula One Team.

Formerly known as Lotus F1 team, back in 2012, the team had partnered with Microsoft to fine-tune its operations. Of course, the story was all about more speed. But more importantly for Renault, being a highly agile business was another prime focus when they had partnered with Microsoft.

The then Lotus F1 team had opted for Microsoft Dynamics AX ERP solution in 2012 to start the long standing collaboration with Microsoft to basically help in managing the design of a race car. In 2014, the partnership was renewed and the F1 team gained access to Microsoft’s R&D team in Redmond to customise software as they required. Not to forget, the F1 team had received substantially smaller budget when compared to top F1 teams and also radical F1 rule changes forced them to innovate quickly.

Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Singapore Grand Prix, Saturday 16th September 2017. Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore. (Image: Renault Sport)

A year later, the Renault Sport team deployed Microsoft Cloud including Dynamics AX and Office 365. By 2016, the Renault F1 team had successfully placed itself on cloud. This enabled seamless integration between Dynamics AX and Power BI with Office 365 for Business.

For those unaware, the Renault team used to ship its physical servers to every location for the 21 races it competes just to ensure they had the performance they needed. Microsoft Cloud relieved them of this hassle. Also, with the cloud-based Dynamics AX, the team could have remote access to data for its off-site facility to develop parts real-time.

Renault Sport CIO Pierre d'Imbleval in an interaction with Debashis Sarkar of News18.com, at the recently held Singapore Grand Prix, shares why Renault Sport Formula One Team opted for Microsoft solutions like Dynamics AX, Office 365 and Azure in its race to the podium.

Nico Hulkenberg (GER) Renault Sport F1 Team RS17. Russian Grand Prix, Sunday 30th April 2017. Sochi Autodrom, Sochi, Russia. (Image: Renault Sport)

How big is Formula One as a sporting event?

