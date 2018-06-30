Former SBI MD Sriram takes charge of IDBI Bank

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) State Bank of India's former Managing Director B. Sriram on Saturday took charge as the MD and CEO of financially troubled IDBI Bank.

Sriram was recently appointed as the chief of financially troubled IDBI Bank for a period of three months.

As per a BSE filing made by IDBI Bank: "B. Sriram, has assumed charge as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank today, i.e., June 30, 2018".

Earlier in the day, SBI in another regulatory filing had said that central government has permitted Sriram to take voluntary retirement as MD of SBI.

According to the filing, SBI said that the central Government granted permission to Sriram for voluntary retirement on June 29 with immediate effect.

--IANS

rv/vm