Ford India unveils CUV Freestyle

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Ford India on Wednesday unveiled its new compact utility vehicle (CUV) -- Freestyle -- which will hit the market in the second quarter of 2018.

"The global unveil of the Ford Freestyle strengthens Ford's continued commitment to India to bring products that consumers want and value," Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing Director, Ford India was quoted as saying in a statement.

"With the cool, capable and connected Ford Freestyle, we are adding yet another great product to our diverse portfolio that will help us expand our family of happy Ford owners in India."

According to the company, the all-new Freestyle will position it to address growing consumers demand for SUV-like vehicles.

The new vehicle comes paired with an all-new, "three-cylinder 1.2L TiVCT" petrol engine which generates 96 PS of peak power and 120 Nm of torque.

"Consumers will continue to have a choice to opt for Ford's trusted 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that generates class-leading 100 PS peak power and 215 Nm of torque," the company said in the statement.

--IANS

rv/vm