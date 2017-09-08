Force Motors' chief Abhay Firodia is SIAM President

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday said that it has elected Force Motors' Chairman Abhay Firodia as its new President.

According to SIAM, its Executive Committee elected Firodia its President on September 7.

Firodia succeeds Vinod K. Dasari, Managing Director and CEO of Ashok Leyland. He was earlier the President of Association of Indian Automobile Manufacturers(AIAM) in 1990-91 and 1991-92.

"SIAM's Executive Committee also elected Rajan Wadhera, President - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, as Vice President and Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, as Treasurer, SIAM, for the year 2017-18," SIAM said in a statement.

Firodia is an auto sector veteran and had earlier held important positions, including President of AIAM, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA).

He joined the Board of Force Motors in 1975 and led the company as Managing Director till 2009.

