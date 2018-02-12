Foodpanda India to invest Rs 400 cr to boost delivery network

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Food ordering and delivery chain Foodpanda India on Monday said it would invest Rs 400 crore to strengthen its network and hire 25,000 delivery riders in the next 12 to 15 months.

According to a company statement here, the investment would focus on scaling up technology and a dense logistics network which would ensure better services for customers.

"Creating a strong delivery ecosystem backed by technology is one of the most fundamental needs of the Indian food tech industry. We at Foodpanda recognise this and are investing Rs 400 crore to further strengthen our delivery network across all the metros and other key cities," said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO, Foodpanda India.

"We are also ramping up our last mile connect by hiring 25,000 delivery riders. This is in line with our go to market strategy to make a difference in the food ordering experience of our restaurant partners, customers and riders," he added.

In December 2017, Ola acquired Foodpanda with a commitment to infuse Rs 1,300 crore ($200 million) from parent company ANI Technologies.

--IANS

ppg/ag/vm