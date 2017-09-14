Food, fuel prices push India's wholesale inflation in August

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A massive jump in food and fuel prices pushed up India's wholesale price-indexed (WPI) inflation in August at 3.24 per cent to nearly double that of July, official data showed on Thursday.

According to data released by the Commerce Ministry, the annual rate of WPI inflation in July was at 1.88 per cent, while it was at 1.09 per cent during August 2016.

"The annual rate of inflation, based on monthly WPI, stood at 3.24 per cent (provisional) for the month of August, 2017 (over August, 2016) as compared to 1.88 per cent (provisional) for the previous month and 1.09 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry said in the "Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India" for August.

"Build up inflation rate in the financial year so far was 1.41 per cent compared to a build up rate of 3.25 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year."

Wholesale prices had accelerated in July to 1.88 per cent from June's rise of 0.90 per cent and an increase of 2.26 per cent reported for May.

On a segment-wise basis, expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI's total weightage, edged higher by 2.66 per cent from an increase of 0.46 per cent in July 2017.

However, the rise in WPI prices for primary articles during the month under review was slower on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, as it had risen by 4.78 per cent in August 2016.

The prices of food articles rose by 5.75 per cent from an acceleration of 2.15 per cent during July 2017 and a rise of 4.93 per cent in August 2016.

In terms of food prices, the YoY wholesale inflation rate for onion was higher by 88.46 per cent, whereas for potatoes it plunged by (-)43.82 per cent.

In contrast, overall vegetable prices in August rose by 44.91 per cent, against a fall of (-)7.75 per cent in the same month a year ago.

As per the data, on YoY basis, wheat became cheaper by (-)1.44 per cent, while protein-based food items such as eggs, meat and fish became dearer by 3.93 per cent.

Prices of other major group under the WPI -- manufactured products -- which comprise nearly 64.23 per cent of the index, rose by 2.45 per cent. The sub-category of manufactured food products registered a rise of 1.84 per cent.

The fuel and power price index's inflation accelerated by 9.99 per cent.

Product-wise, the price of high-speed diesel rose by 20.30 per cent during August, while that for petrol climbed by 24.55 per cent, and for LPG by 5.33 per cent.

This is the second macro-economic inflation data point that has shown a surge in prices.

On Tuesday, Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation's data on August's consumer price index (CPI) inflation showed a full one percentage point rise to 3.36 per cent from an increase of 2.36 per cent in July.

The data disclosed that country's Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 1.52 per cent during the month under review when compared to July 2017 due to a rise in the prices of food items like vegetables, cereals, milk-based products, meat and fish.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the country's August retail inflation was lower than the 5.05 per cent CPI rate reported for the corresponding month of last year.

The y-o-y data revealed that among non-food categories, the "fuel and light" segment's inflation rate accelerated to 4.94 per cent in August.

Commenting on WPI data, Assocham's Secretary General D.S. Rawat said while spike in vegetable prices is seasonal in nature, a huge jump in petrol by over 24 per cent and diesel by over 20 per cent is "worrisome and would prove to be cascading".

Rawat observed that prices at the fuel stations are rising even when global crude oil rates have not gone up significantly.

The industry body said it has been demanding that the petrol and diesel be brought under the Goods and Services Tax, as they are under heavy burden of taxation from both the central and state governments.

Leading business chamber Ficci's President Pankaj Patel said: "The increase in the inflation numbers is largely on account of the jump seen in prices of food articles and fuel items. There has been a significant uptick in inflation in case of fruits and vegetables."

"There have been such episodes in the past and we need to double up our efforts to boost agri-production as well as improve the distribution and supply chains. The localised impact of uneven distribution of rainfall on agri-production will have to be minimised through measures on the supply side including through better storage infrastructure for agri-commodities."

