IT, FMCG stocks lift equity indices

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Wednesday broke a three-day losing streak to provisionally close in the green with healthy buying in IT, Tech (technology, media and entertainment) and FMCG stocks.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 37.05 points or 0.36 per cent to provisionally close at 10,397.45 points (at 3.30 p.m.).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,813.83 points, traded at 33,844.86 points -- up 141.27 points or 0.42 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,911.36 points and a low of 33,702.50 points during the intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,592 declines and 1,129 advances.

Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, ONGC, State Bank of India and Infosys were the top five gainers on the BSE.

On Tuesday, the benchmark indices closed lower as weak global cues, coupled with a declining rupee and prolonged outflow of foreign funds, dented investors' sentiments.

The NSE Nifty50 fell by 18 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 10,360.40 points, while the Sensex closed at 33,703.59 points -- down 71.07 points or 0.21 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/nir