Firm global cues lift Indian equity indices

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Positive global cues including strong Asian markets and the historic meet between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un lifted the key Indian equity indices on Tuesday afternoon.

According to market analysts, healthy buying was witnessed in healthcare, banking and capital goods stocks.

However, caution ahead of the release of key inflation data later in the day limited the gains, they said.

At 12.27 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,847.50 points -- up by 60.55 points or 0.56 per cent -- from its previous close of 10,786.95 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which had opened at 35,525.30 points, traded at 35,708.66 points (12.30 p.m.) -- higher by 225.19 points or 0.63 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,483.47 points.

Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,713.76 points and a low of 35,479.07 points during the intra-day trade. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,361 advances and 1,038 declines so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy's Lab, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Sun Pharma whereas Power Grid, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel and NTPC were the major losers.

On the NSE, Dr Reddy's Lab, Lupin and Cipla were the highest gainers while Coal India, Power Grid and Grasim Industries lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr