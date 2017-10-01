Festive season, new offerings push September auto sales higher

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Festive season, along with new launches, led to automobile manufacturers on Sunday reporting healthy sales figures for September.

Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India's total sales rose 9.3 per cent to 163,071 units, from 149,143 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.

"This includes 151,400 units in the domestic market and 11,671 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 149,143 units in September 2016," the auto major said in a statement.

The company's September domestic sales edged higher by 10.3 per cent to 151,400 units from 137,321 units.

However, exports declined by 1.3 per cent, with only 11,671 units shipped out during last month, down from 11,822 units sold abroad in September 2016.

Similarly, Hyundai Motor India too reported a healthy growth in its domestic sales by over 17 per cent.

According to Hyundai Motor India, its September domestic sales rose to 50,028 units from 42,605 units sold during the corresponding period of last year.

"Hyundai achieved landmark sales of 50,028 units with growth of 17.4 per cent, on the multiplier effect of phenomenal performance of newly launched Next Gen Verna... along with strong pull for Creta, Elite i20 and Grand i10 in this festive season," said Rakesh Srivastava, Director - Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India.

Other major manufacturer, Tata Motors' domestic sales for September rose by 25 per cent to 53,965 units, whereas its exports declined by 27 per cent to 3,887 units.

Commenting on the growth in passenger vehicles' sales Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said: "With a growth of 18 per cent in September 2017, we have recorded highest sales since November 2012, backed by our strong portfolio of new generation products...."

"With the on-going festive season, the consumer sentiment continues to remain positive and are optimistic of maintaining this positive trend with robust growth buoyed by the aspirational values we are offering customers."

On the same page, Honda Cars India's domestic sales grew by 21 per cent to 18,257 units from 15,034 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

"We have had a good start to the festive season, clocking strong sales in September. With the festive purchase on full-swing, our sales outlook for the season is very promising," said Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India.

