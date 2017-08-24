Ferrari Portofino: California T successor revealed

Ferrari has revealed the Portofino, which will be the entry-level car in Ferrari's line-up in the future.

Italian car manufacturer Ferrari has revealed the Portofino, the California T's successor. Once the California T goes out of production, the Portofino will be the entry-level car in Ferrari's line-up.

The Portofino has a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 underneath the hood that dishes out 600hp and 760Nm of torque. The power output has increased by 40hp, when comapred to the California T. Ferrari has claimed that it can do the 0-100kmph sprint in just 3.5 seconds, before going on to hit a top speed of 320kmph.

The design of the Portofino looks similar to the California T, although, subtle changes to the design differentiate the two cars.

The public debut of the Portofino will take place at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show, next month.

Also Read: Ferrari GTC4Lusso T and GTC4Lusso launched in India