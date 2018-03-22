Facebook most welcome, but no compromise on data security: Prasad

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said social media giant Facebook, which has a robust presence in the country, is welcome, provided there is no compromise on data security.

"Facebook is most welcome here, why not? They have the most robust presence here. But as far as data security is concerned, there shall be no compromise," Prasad said here at the ET Telecom India Mobile Conclave.

"I am happy if they reinforce their architecture, they are most welcome," he said.

However, condemning the presence of political data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica (CA), Prasad said: "But companies like CA has no place because they have publically claimed that 'we abuse the system to influence the supporters'."

"Any sanctity of India's voting pattern should not be compromised," said Prasad.

India had on Wednesday warned social media giant Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg of "stringent action" including summoning him over "misuse" of data to allegedly influence electoral process.

Amid allegations of misuse of personal data for political purposes by Facebook, the BJP had also hit out at Congress accusing it of compromising national security by reportedly roping in political data analytics firm CA to run its 2019 election campaign.

On Wednesday night, the Facebook CEO apologised for the data debacle that upended the social media giant and said he was ready to testify before US Congress, said a media report.

--IANS

ppg-rv/vm