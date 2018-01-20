F-Secure announces top leadership change for Asia-Pacific market

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Global cybersecurity company F-Secure said on Saturday that Amit Nath, Head of its Asia Pacific Corporate Business, will move to Helsinki to take up a global leadership role within the company.

In line with its commitment to India, Malaysia, Australia-New Zealand and the rest of the Asia-Pacific market, the company's current Country Manager for Japan, Keith Martin, will take over as Head of its Asia Pacific Corporate Business, F-Secure said in a statement.

In his new role, Nath will manage different aspects of sales execution related to customers, partners and internal sales for F-Secure's global sales organisation.

Nath has been instrumental in driving the company's growth in India and Southeast Asia through partner channels. In the past two years, the company has acquired close to 2,000 new customers and 400 channels partners.

"F-Secure reiterates the significance that India and South-East Asia has in the F-Secure ecosystem. The Asia Pacific and Japan team, which will now be led by Martin, will reflect the same commitment as demonstrated by the team during Nath era," the company said.

In his new role, Martin will spearhead the growth of F-Secure's Asia Pacific business.

--IANS

na/vm