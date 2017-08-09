Experian appoints Vaishali Kasture as MD for India operations

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Global information services company Experian on Monday announced the appointment of Vaishali Kasture as Managing Director and Country Manager for Experian India with immediate effect.

In her current role, Kasture will be responsible for all management and operations in India and will help the organisation implement its short and long-term plans.

"With financial inclusion and digitisation seeing exponential growth in India, backed by the fintech revolution, this is an interesting time for the industry to scale new heights in data and analytics," said Kasture in a statement.

Kasture recently worked at Deloitte Consulting in India where she was the partner for banking and financial services.

"We are pleased to welcome Vaishali to Experian. We are focused on accelerating the execution and realisation of our Asia Pacific and global strategy," added Ben Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, Experian Asia Pacific.

--IANS

vc/na/bg