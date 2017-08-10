Expenditure on subsidies to fall over next 2 years: Government

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) In major reforms, the government expenditure on major subsidies like petroleum, food and fertilisers is estimated to come down in the next two years with the payout on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to be completely removed from March 2018.

"Over the projection period, the government expenditure on major subsidies is estimated to come down from 1.4 per cent of GDP in Budget Estimate 2017-18 to 1.3 per cent of GDP in 2019-20," according to the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Statement laid in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday.

The government said in the document that the projection figures for food, fertiliser and food subsidies were Rs 1,75,000 crore, Rs 70,000 crore and Rs 18,000 crore, respectively, for 2018-19. The corresponding figures for 2019-20 are Rs 2,00,000 crore, Rs 70,000 and Rs 10,000 crore, respectively.

The document said that one of the main reasons for an increase in food subsidy is to meet the repayment obligations of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to the National Small Savings Fund.

The government said the expenditure on these major subsidies has been budgeted to be Rs 2,40,339 crore in the current fiscal. Among the three, food subsidy bill comprises nearly 60 per cent of the major subsidy bill and fertiliser comprises nearly 29 per cent. The subsidy on fuel takes up the rest.

The subsidy bill as a percentage of GDP is budgeted to be 1.4 per cent in the current financial year. The ratio has been projected to decrease by 0.1 percentage point over the course of next two years.

The document noted that with diesel and petrol being fully decontrolled from January 1, 2015 the petroleum-related subsidies now cater to kerosene and LPG. In continuation of the efforts of the government to rationalise subsidies, the government has decided to increase the cost of LPG cylinders at Rs 4 per month. The ultimate aim of the government is to eliminate the subsidy on LPG cylinders by end-March 2018.

It said steps are also being taken to enhance the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) coverage for kerosene. "Going forward, the subsidy for petroleum products is likely to see a declining trend."

Referring to the food subsidy bill at Rs 1,45,339 crore in the Budget Estimate of 2017-18, the document said reforms in food subsidy have been initiated. Six states have automated all their Fair Price Shops (FPSs). In addition, a total of Rs 1,77,746 FPSs have been automated with electronic Point of Sale (ePoS) machines and 72 per cent ration cards have already been seeded with Aadhaar.

Making headway in fertiliser subsidy reforms, Department of Fertilisers has chalked out a programme to implement DBT in modified form through pilot projects in 16 districts.

As an outcome of neem coating of urea, Kharif 2016 was the first season when entire urea consumed came to be neem-based. This has been estimated to bring down the consumption of urea by 8.66 lakh tonnes compared to the previous year.

The savings in subsidy at approximately Rs 12,000/tonne is estimated to be over Rs 1,000 crore on this count alone. The provision for fertiliser subsidies in Budget Estimate 2017-18, however, has been retained at Revised Estimate 2016-17 level of Rs 70,000 crore.

On the overall revenue expenditure, the Finance Ministry statement says that the proportion of revenue expenditure in total outgo is budgeted to be 85.6 per cent in 2017-18. This proportion has been projected to be roughly the same in next fiscal and is projected to decrease to about 85 per cent in 2019-20.

Salary projections (net of Defence salaries) in absolute terms is, therefore, kept to Rs 1,38,122 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,49,457 crore in 2019-20.

Pension commitments will increase by about 10 per cent in 2018-19 and 8 per cent in 2019-20 over the previous years' estimate and projections. From the base year, pension amount of Rs 1,31,201 crore in 2017-18, MTEF projections for pensions has been kept at Rs 1,44,321 crore and Rs 1,55,867 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

The document says that the total revenue expenditure of the Defence is estimated to be Rs 1,82,534 crore in Budget Estimate of the current year, excluding the Defence pensions.

The aggregate revenue expenditure in the Defence demand, excluding Defence pensions as integrated in the manner mentioned above, is expected to grow by about 10.4 per cent in 2018-19 and 8.5 per cent in 2019-20 over previous years estimates/projections. This pushes the Defence revenue expenditure to Rs 2,01,511 crore and Rs 2,18,629 crore in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

