Ex-Facebook India head Bedi joins Dailyhunt as President

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Former Facebook India Managing Director Umang Bedi has joined local language news and entertainment aggregator Dailyhunt as President.

Bedi will report to Dailyhunt founder Virendra Gupta.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to drive scale via Dailyhunt's 'Made in India' platform. The intention is to serve the unmet, under-served needs of Indians who live in tier 2, 3, 4 cities and rural areas and provide them with personalised, relevant, meaningful experiences," Bedi said in a statement on Thursday.

Dailyhunt has 80 million users that spend over six billion minutes on the platform each month. The platform offers over 250,000 news articles in 14 languages licensed from thousands of content partners and contributors every day.

"Umang's background in social media content and experience leading scaled teams generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues is a great fit with our plans," said Gupta.

Facebook appointed Bedi in 2016 as Managing Director for India to build and maintain strategic relationships with top clients and regional agencies in the country.

An engineering graduate from the University of Pune and an alumni of the Harvard Business School, Bedi officially started at Facebook in July 2016.

Prior to joining Facebook, Bedi was Managing Director of South Asia region at Adobe.

