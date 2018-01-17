Every Indian to own smartphone in 5 years: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Every Indian will have a smartphone in the next five years, Niti Aayog Chief Executive Amitabh Kant said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the India Digital Summit organised by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Kant said there were nearly 400 million smartphone users in the country.

He said this was a period of huge technology disruption in the country.

"Today, 85 per cent of the devices are still unconnected. Therefore, there is a huge opportunity in the Internet of Things (IoT) space. The opportunity would be in the range of $70 billion by 2025," he said.

According to him, Artificial Intelligence (AI) alone will generate opportunity to the tune of $32 billion.

"Advanced robotics are already handling 25 per cent of the jobs. This will rise to 45 per cent in the coming years.

"India is already ranked globally as the most active Internet user globally on a monthly basis. Digital transaction will touch $100 trillion in the next 10 years," he told the gathering.

With 99 per cent Aadhaar penetration and bank account opened under Jan Dhan Yojana, he said, the scope was immense for the Fin-Tech industry.

"As far as the start-up community goes, 'Make in India' initiative had brought in a paradigm change in the financial ecosystem. While we have 4,000 start-ups, it will go up to 12,000 by 2020," Kant said, adding that about 600 start-ups were there in the FinTech sector which will become a $14 billion opportunity by 2020.

The challenges today for the country were to provide safe drinking water, create infrastructure and build flyovers. All these give unicorns a unique opportunity to invest and explore, Kant said.

--IANS

na/mr