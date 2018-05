New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Essar Power on Monday said that it has entered into a "Memorandum of Understanding and strategic cooperation" with Russia-based INTER RAO- Export LLC for "operations in the power market of India".

As per an official statement, both the companies inked the MoU at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018.

"The objective of the document is to integrate the capacities of both companies for operations in the power market of India," the statement said.

