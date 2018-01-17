Eros Now renews platform integration deal with Jio

Isle of Man/New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Eros International Plc on Wednesday said Eros Now, its digital over-the-top (OTT) platform, and Reliance Industries Limited have renewed their platform integration partnership.

The company in a statement said under the terms of the new deal, the Eros Now service will be available to Jio subscribers.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a leading provider of digital services in India, is a subsidiary of Reliance.

"With increasing data penetration in India, our alliance with Jio reinforces our philosophy to provide the widest choice of high quality entertainment to consumers across all platforms," said Eros Digital CEO Rishika Lulla Singh.

--IANS

