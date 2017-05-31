Equity markets slip on caution ahead of macro data

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) The Indian equity markets provisionally closed on a flat-to-negative note on Wednesday, after scaling fresh record intra-day highs.

According to market analysts, investors were cautious ahead of the release of India's quarterly estimates of GDP, eight core industries (ECI) and fiscal deficit data.

The wider 51-scrip NSE Nifty touched a new intra-day high of 9,649.60 points and the 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE reached 31,255.28 points.

However, the NSE Nifty provisionally closed 3.30 points or 0.03 per cent down at 9,621.25 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 31,222.51 points, provisionally closed at 31,145.80 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- down 13.60 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close of 31,159.40 points.

The BSE market breadth, however, was bullish -- with 1,384 advances and 1,284 declines.

On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 31,159.40 points, after scaling a intra-day high of 31,220.38 points. The Nifty closed at a new high of 9,624.55 points.

