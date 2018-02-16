Equity indices trade in red on heavy selling pressure

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Friday traded in the negative territory during the mid-afternoon session on the back of heavy selling pressure in auto, banking, metals, capital goods and consumer durables stocks.

At 1 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged lower by 41.25 points or 0.39 per cent to trade at 10,504.25 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened higher at 34,411.24 points, traded at 34,172.82 points -- down 124.65 points or 0.36 per cent from its previous close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,508.24 points and a low of 34,127.11 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,959 stocks declined as against 684 advances.

Index heavyweights like State Bank of India, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma, among others, were the top losers on the BSE.

On Thursday, the key indices closed in the green as positive global cues along with healthy buying in metals, banking and oil and gas stocks kept market sentiment upbeat.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 44.60 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 10,545.50 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 34,297.47 points -- up 141.52 points or 0.41 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/rn