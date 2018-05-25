Equity indices trade higher on supportive auto, oil, gas stocks

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the positive territory on Friday afternoon supported by heavy buying activity in auto, oil and gas and IT stocks.

However, weakness in the global markets after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the planned talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, limited the gains on the Indian indices.

At 12.06 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,566.35 points, up 52.50 points or 0.50 per cent from the previous close of 10,513.85 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 34,753.47 points, traded at 34,837.24 points (12.06 p.m.) -- up 174.13 points or 0.50 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 34,663.11 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,869.60 and a low of 34,700.52 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,348 advances and 959 declines so far.

So far, the major gainers on the BSE were Tata Steel, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Yes Bank while State Bank of India (SBI), ITC, Coal India, Adani Ports and HDFC were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were Hindalco Industries, GAIL and Bajaj Finserv. The major losers were Vedanta, SBI and Bajaj Infratel.

