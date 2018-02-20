Equity indices trade higher; metals, IT stocks gain

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Tuesday traded on a higher note during the mid-afternoon session -- amid volatility -- with healthy buying in metals, consumer durables, IT and banking stocks.

Around 12.35 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 30.45 points or 0.29 per cent to trade at 10,408.85 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,913.94 points, traded at 33,901.60 points -- up 126.94 points or 0.38 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has, so far, touched a high of 33,960.95 points and a low of 33,753.50 points during the intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was marginally bearish with 1,290 declines and 1,226 advances.

The top five gainers on the BSE were Coal India, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Steel.

On Monday, the equity indices closed in the negative territory as heavy selling pressure, along with continued outflow of foreign funds and a surge in crude oil prices, dampened market sentiment.

The Nifty50 shed 73.90 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 10,378.40 points, while the Sensex declined by 236.10 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 33,774.66 points.

--IANS

ppg/pgh/