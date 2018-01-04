Equity indices trade in green on global cues

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) Positive global cues, coupled with healthy buying in consumer durables, capital goods and metal stocks, lifted the key Indian equity indices during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday.

At 1 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 23.10 points or 0.22 per cent at 10,466.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,912.49 points, traded at 33,875.16 points -- up 81.78 points or 0.24 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 33,916.75 points and a low of 33,802.13 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,794 advances and 949 declines.

Index heavyweights like Tata Steel, Larsen and Toubro, Dr Reddy's Lab, Coal India and State Bank of India were the top gainers on the BSE.

On Wednesday, the key indices closed on a flat note after investors booked profit in automobile and oil and gas stocks.

The BSE Sensex closed at 33,793.38 points -- down a mere 18.88 points or 0.06 per cent -- while the NSE Nifty50 closed the day's trade at 10,443.20 points, inching up by only 1 point or 0.01 per cent.

