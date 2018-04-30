Equity indices trade in green during afternoon session

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded higher on Monday afternoon, tracking firm cues from Asian indices.

Healthy buying was witnessed in the IT, banking and capital goods stocks so far in the day.

At 12.50 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,751 points -- up 59.05 points or 0.55 per cent -- from the previous close of 10,692.30 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,021.20 points, traded at 35,192.10 points -- up 222.40 points or 0.64 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 34,969.70 points.

The Sensex has touched a high of 35,213.30 points and a low of 35,004 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,366 advances, compared to 1,023 declines.

"Indian markets opened on a positive note on Monday taking cues from their global peers. Corporate earnings, economic data and global cues will decide the market trend in this holiday short week," said Dhruv Desai, Director and Chief Operating Officer, Tradebulls.

On Monday, the major gainers so far on the BSE were Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India and Tata Motors (DVR) while Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and ONGC were the losers.

On NSE, the top gainers were Yes Bank, Vedanta and Hindustan Unilever. The major losers were Asis Bank, UPL and Reliance Industries.

