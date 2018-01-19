Equity indices trade at fresh highs led by banks stocks

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Key Indian equity indices on Friday traded at fresh highs during the mid-afternoon session buoyed by broadly positive Asian indices, coupled with upbeat quarterly corporate earnings and healthy buying in banking stocks.

At 12.40 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange traded higher by 19 points or 0.18 per cent at a fresh level of 10,836 points.

On the BSE, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,339.11 points, traded at a new high of 35,368.51 points -- up 108.22 points or 0.31 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,434.08 points and a low of 35,221.16 points during intra-day trade.

However, the BSE market breadth was bearish as 1,663 stocks declined as compared to 1,030 advances.

The top five gainers on the BSE were Adani Ports, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank and Reliance Industries.

On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed at higher levels despite paring gains on the back of profit-booking.

The Nifty50 edged higher by 28.45 points or 0.26 per cent to close at 10,817 points, while the Sensex closed at 35,260.29 points -- up 178.47 points or 0.51 per cent.

--IANS

ppg/sac