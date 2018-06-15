Equity indices trade flat on mixed Asian cues

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat to negative note on Friday afternoon tracking mixed cues from the bechmark Asian indices.

Asian indices traded mixed after US President Donald Trump approved the plan to impose tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese exports, reviving concerns of a trade war between the US and China.

According to market analysts, heavy selling pressure was witnessed in the capital goods, banking and auto stocks.

At 12.46 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,803.55 points, down 4.50 points or 0.04 per cent from the previous close of 10,808.05 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,656.26 points, traded at 35,556.77 points (12.46 p.m.) -- down 43.05 points or 0.12 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,599.82 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,675.20 points and a low of 35,522.63 points. The BSE market breadth was bearish with 1,338 declines and 1,063 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Dr Reddy's Lab, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Steel whereas NTPC, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Coal India and ONGC were the major losers.

On the NSE, Dr Reddy's Lab, Cipla and UPL were the highest gainers while Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil Corp and NTPC and lost the most.

