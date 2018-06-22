Equity indices trade flat amid weak global cues

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded on a flat-to-positive note on Friday afternoon tracking broadly weak global markets.

Globally, investor sentiments were dampened by a trade war like situation after the recent tariff hikes by the US. As a retaliatory measure the European Union on Friday imposed tariffs on around $3.2 billion worth of American goods.

At 12.58 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,753.40 points, up 12.30 points or 0.11 per cent from the previous close of 10,741.10 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,428.42 points, traded at 35,460.49 points (1 p.m.) -- up 28.10 points or 0.08 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,432.39 points.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 35,484.33 and a low of 35,344.49 points. The BSE market breadth was tilted towards the bears with 1,374 declines and 933 advances so far.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), ITC, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Bharti Airtel whereas Wipro, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and Bajaj Auto were the major losers.

On the NSE, M&M, Bharti Infratel and ITC were the highest gainers while UPL, Reliance Industries and Grasim Industries lost the most.

