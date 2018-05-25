Equity indices rise as oil prices fall

Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) A fall in global crude oil prices and value buying lifted the key Indian equity indices on Friday.

As per the exchanges' data, robust buying support was seen in oil and gas, auto and banking stocks.

However, geopolitical uncertainties after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the planned talks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un capped gains.

At 3.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,605.15 points, up 91.30 points or 0.87 per cent from the previous close of 10,513.85 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 34,753.47 points, closed at 34,924.87 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 261.76 points or 0.76 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 34,663.11 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,017.93 and a low of 34,700.52 points. The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,635 advances and 1,001 declines.

The major gainers on the BSE were ONGC, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank and Adani Ports while Coal India, ITC, State Bank of India (SBI), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and ICICI Bank were the major losers.

On the NSE, the top gainers were IndianOil, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Hindalco Industries. The major losers were Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra and Coal India.

--IANS

