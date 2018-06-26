Equity indices pare losses to trade higher on Tuesday afternoon

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices traded in the green on Tuesday afternoon as they pared the losses made in the early morning trade.

The indices had opened on a flat-to-negative note due to decline in the global markets and the ongoing trade war concerns.

During the afternoon session, FMCG and IT stocks witnessed healthy buying activity.

At 12.30 p.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded at 10,799.95 points, up 37.50 points or 0.35 per cent from the previous close of 10,762.45 points.

Similarly, the barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which had opened at 35,355.72 points, traded at 35,595.68 points (12.30 p.m.) -- up 125.33 points or 0.35 per cent -- from its previous session's close of 35,470.35 points.

The Sensex has so far touched an intra-day high of 35,600.77 and a low of 35,338.09 points. The BSE market breadth, however, was bearish so far with 1,451 declines and 876 advances.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Coal India, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC whereas Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors (DVR) were the major losers.

On the NSE, Ultratech Cement, Hindalco Industries and Bharti Airtel were the highest gainers while Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Cipla lost the most.

--IANS

rrb/mr